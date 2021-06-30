NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Thinks If The Clippers Win The Championship They Should Move On From Kawhi Leonard

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made strong comments about Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers on First Take on Wednesday.

The clip of Smith can be seen in a Tweet from the First Take Twitter account below.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball