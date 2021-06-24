NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Gives His Prediction For Game 3

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns play Game 3 on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns will play Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday in Los Angeles.

On Thursday morning, FS1's Shannon Sharpe gave his prediction for the game, and the clip can be seen below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball