NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Says He Wouldn't Be Surprised If Kawhi Leonard Joined The Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns knocked the Los Angeles Clippers out of the NBA Playoffs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.

Now that their season is over, Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers has a decision to make on his contract.

Leonard can opt-out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent, or opt-in for one more season with the Clippers (see spotrac for his contract breakdown).

On Friday morning on Undisputed, FS1's Skip Bayless spoke about Leonard and said he would not be surprised if Leonard joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

