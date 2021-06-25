NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Lakers' LeBron James During Game

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns are in the middle of Game 3 on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns are in the middle of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening at Staples Center.

FS1's Skip Bayless Tweeted about LeBron James during the game, and the Tweet from Bayless can be seen from his Twitter account below.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball