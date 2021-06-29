NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Tweets About Paul George

Paul George had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Clippers to a 116-102 win over the Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant Tweeted about George on Monday night, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

