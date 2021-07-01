NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Game 6

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night to advance to the NBA Finals.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the game.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

