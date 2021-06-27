NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Here's What Twitter Is Saying about Paul George Shoving Devin Booker

Paul George shoved Devin Booker during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers pushed Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns during Game 4, after he was fouled by Booker.

The video of what happened can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN.

Here is what Twitter is saying.

The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

