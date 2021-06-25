NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Paul George's Big Game

Paul George led the Clippers to a win in Game 3 over the Suns.

Paul George had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to lead the Clippers to a 106-92 win over the Suns.

The Clippers have made the series 2-1 in favor of the Suns.

Here's what Twitter was saying about George after the game.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

