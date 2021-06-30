NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Ivica Zubac Official Status For Game 6

Ivica Zubac is out for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Ivica Zubac is out for Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles between the Suns and the Clippers.

The status of Zubac can be seen below from Bleacher Report in a Tweet.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball