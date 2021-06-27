NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard Unhappy With The Medical Staff? FS1's Skip Bayless Says So

FS1's Skip Bayless made a very interesting report on Undisputed about Kawhi Leonard.

FS1's Skip Bayless made a very bold report on the show Undisputed on Friday morning about Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard has missed six-games in a row with a knee injury.

"I have been told by a very good source that the first issue became Kawhi was unhappy with the Clippers medical staff because he felt that they early on misdiagnosed and underplayed the extent of this knee injury," Bayless said on FS1's Undisputed on Friday morning.

