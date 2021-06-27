Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard Unhappy With The Medical Staff? FS1's Skip Bayless Says So

FS1's Skip Bayless made a very interesting report on Undisputed about Kawhi Leonard.
FS1's Skip Bayless made a very bold report on the show Undisputed on Friday morning about Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard has missed six-games in a row with a knee injury.

"I have been told by a very good source that the first issue became Kawhi was unhappy with the Clippers medical staff because he felt that they early on misdiagnosed and underplayed the extent of this knee injury," Bayless said on FS1's Undisputed on Friday morning.

The full clip of Bayless talking can be seen here.

(H/T Clutch Points who's Tweet is below and article can be read here).

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 4 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

