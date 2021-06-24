NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard's Status For Game 3
Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 3 on Thursday.
Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers will miss Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.
Leonard has yet to play in a game during the series.
Leonard's status for Game 3 can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
