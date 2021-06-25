NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Watch Kawhi Leonard In The Stands For Game 3

The Suns and Clippers are in the middle of Game 3 on Thursday evening.

Kawhi Leonard has yet to play in a game in the Western Conference Finals because he is out with a knee injury.

However, Leonard was in the arena for Game 3 between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, and the video of him can be seen below from NBA TV's Tweet.

The Phoenix Suns were 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball