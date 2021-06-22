NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Wild Stat About Referee For Game 2
The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 2.
The Phoenix Suns have a 1-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers after winning Sunday’s game 120-114.
Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard did not play in the game, and both are also out for Game 2 (see Tweet from Bleacher Report below).
Even though Paul is not playing, there is a very interesting stat about one of Game 2’s referees Scott Foster and Paul.
The last 11 playoff games that Paul has played in with Foster as an official; Paul’s teams are 0-11.
Tweets about the stat can be seen below.
