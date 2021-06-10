NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Speaks After Win Over Nuggets
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.
Devin Booker had 18 points and ten rebounds in the Suns 123-98 win over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix.
Post-game, Booker spoke to reporters after the Suns held the Nuggets under 100-points.
"We just want to defend," Booker said post-game. "We know if we defend, we can get out in transition, and everything will happen how it's supposed to on the offensive end."
The full presser can be watched here.
The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.
