NBA Playoffs Suns Nuggets: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Lakers' LeBron James During Game

Skip Bayless Tweeted about LeBron James during the Suns and Nuggets game.

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are in the middle of their Game 3 contest in Denver on Friday evening.

FS1's Skip Bayless Tweeted about watching the game and then had a fascinating mention of LeBron James in his Tweet.

The Tweet from Bayless can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Suns have a 2-0 series lead over the Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first-round to the Suns.

The Nuggets were 2-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Denver on Friday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball