NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Watch Chris Paul Run Into Stands to Hug Mom After Sweep

Chris Paul ran into the stands to hug his mom after scoring 37-points on Sunday night.

Chris Paul scored 37-points on Sunday night to help the Phoenix Suns defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 4.

The Nuggets season is over as they have been swept, and Paul and the Suns are off to the Western Conference Finals.

After the game, Paul ran into the stands to hug his mom, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report below.

The Suns were 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

