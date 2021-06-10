NBA Playoffs: Suns Take 2-0 Series Lead Over MVP Nikola Jokic And Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 by a score of 123-98.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 123-98 in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The win gives them a 2-0 series lead as they head to Denver for the next two games later in the week.

Chris Paul had 17 points and 15 assists on the evening, and Devin Booker chipped in with 18 points and ten rebounds.

Tweets from the game can be seen below.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball