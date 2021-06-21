NBA Playoffs: Watch Suns and Clippers Fans Get Into Fight After Game 1

The Suns beat the Clippers 120-114 in Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns won Game 1 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

Behind Devin Booker’s 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists the Suns won 120-114 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After the game, some fans of the two teams got carried away, and got into a fight that was caught on video in the arena.

The video of the fight can be seen below in a Tweet from Twitter user @hayden_sandman.

