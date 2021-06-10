NBA Report: Lakers Interested In Knicks' Derrick Rose?
Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network reports that the Lakers could have interest in Derrick Rose.
The New York Knicks had a phenomenal season that landed them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference before losing in five games to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs.
One of the reasons for the massive season from the Knicks (making the playoffs for the first time since 2013) was the performance of Derrick Rose.
Rose averaged 14.9 points per game for the Knicks in 35 regular-season games.
He will now be a free agent this summer, and according to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, who spoke to an NBA executive, there is a belief that the Los Angeles Lakers could target Rose.
