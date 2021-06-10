NBA Report: Michigan's Juwan Howard and Memphis' Penny Hardaway Are Getting Interest From NBA Teams

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Juwan Howard and Penny Hardaway have interest from NBA teams.

Former NBA players, and now college head coaches Juwan Howard (Michigan) and Penny Hardaway (Memphis), are getting interest from NBA teams, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday (Tweet below).

Howard has been the head coach of the University of Michigan since 2019, and is coming off a season where he had them as the number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, and won AP College Basketball Coach of The Year.

Wojnarowski reports that Howard is telling NBA teams he will not leave Michigan.

Hardaway, a four-time NBA All-Star has been the head coach of the University of Memphis since 2018 and is coming off of a season where they won the NIT.

Wojnarowski reports that Hardaway will get offerers to interview with teams.

The four teams that currently in need of head coaches can be seen below from NBA reporter Keith Smith.

