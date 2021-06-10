NBA Report: Michigan's Juwan Howard and Memphis' Penny Hardaway Are Getting Interest From NBA Teams
Former NBA players, and now college head coaches Juwan Howard (Michigan) and Penny Hardaway (Memphis), are getting interest from NBA teams, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday (Tweet below).
Howard has been the head coach of the University of Michigan since 2019, and is coming off a season where he had them as the number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, and won AP College Basketball Coach of The Year.
Wojnarowski reports that Howard is telling NBA teams he will not leave Michigan.
Hardaway, a four-time NBA All-Star has been the head coach of the University of Memphis since 2018 and is coming off of a season where they won the NIT.
Wojnarowski reports that Hardaway will get offerers to interview with teams.
The four teams that currently in need of head coaches can be seen below from NBA reporter Keith Smith.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.