Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA News: Nets and Cavs' Starting Lineups

The Nets and Cavs will close their seasons out against each other on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will close their seasons out against each other on Sunday evening, and the two franchises could not be in more of a different place. 

The Nets are on the verge of clinching the second seed in the Eastern Conference and hope to make a run at an NBA Championship, while the Cavs will be making another trip to the NBA Draft Lottry. 

Both teams starting lineups can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Nets will be without All-Star and former MVP James Harden, who is out due to "injury management" (his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA).

The Nets are 13-point favorites, according to FanDuel. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

USATSI_16019499_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Rockets

USATSI_16083845_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Magic

USATSI_16004599_168388303_lowres
News

Nets and Cavs' Starting Lineups

USATSI_16027717_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young Status Against Rockets

USATSI_16072120_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Nets' James Harden Official Status on Sunday Against Cavs

USATSI_15521882_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Nets' Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving Status Against Cavs

USATSI_15914191_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: 76ers' Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid Status Against Magic

USATSI_16008950_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Hawks' Clint Capela Status Against Rockets

USATSI_16094982_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Beat Raptors, Claim Ninth Seed, Will Face Hornets in Play-in