Nets and Cavs' Starting Lineups

The Nets and Cavs will close their seasons out against each other on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will close their seasons out against each other on Sunday evening, and the two franchises could not be in more of a different place.

The Nets are on the verge of clinching the second seed in the Eastern Conference and hope to make a run at an NBA Championship, while the Cavs will be making another trip to the NBA Draft Lottry.

Both teams starting lineups can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets will be without All-Star and former MVP James Harden, who is out due to "injury management" (his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA).

The Nets are 13-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

