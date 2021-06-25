New Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Contract Details
Rick Carlisle spent the last 13-years in Dallas with the Mavericks before being hired by the Pacers.
Rick Carlisle has been hired to be the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, and the news was first reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, and in a Tweet below the details of Carlisle's new contract can be seen.
The article from MacMahon on ESPN can be read here.
The Pacers announced the hiring of Carlisle to be their head coach on Thursday (see Tweet below from team), and he returns to the organization that he was the head coach of from 2003-07 and assistant coach with from 1997-2000.
