New Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Contract Details

Rick Carlisle spent the last 13-years in Dallas with the Mavericks before being hired by the Pacers.
Author:
Publish date:

Rick Carlisle has been hired to be the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, and the news was first reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, and in a Tweet below the details of Carlisle's new contract can be seen.

The article from MacMahon on ESPN can be read here.

The Pacers announced the hiring of Carlisle to be their head coach on Thursday (see Tweet below from team), and he returns to the organization that he was the head coach of from 2003-07 and assistant coach with from 1997-2000.

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.

