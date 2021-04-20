Nikola Jokic Hits Clutch Three-Pointer in Overtime Win
On Monday night, Nikola Jokic had a huge game and was clutch in overtime.
Nikola Jokic's clutch shot helped propel the Nuggets to a home win on Monday night. With a little over 40 seconds left in the overtime period, Jokic hit a wide-open three to separate the tie game and give the Nuggets a three-point advantage.
The Nuggets beat the Grizzlies 139-137 in overtime. Ja Morant had 36 points and passed out 12 assists for the Grizzlies.
The Serbian big-man had a stellar night, putting up an incredible 47 points, 15 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
This performance only bolsters his improving NBA MVP chances, as the Nuggets are 38-20. Winning is significant in the MVP race, and the stats Jokic is putting up while also playing winning basketball will take him a long way with the voters.
