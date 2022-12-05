Tyrese Haliburton misses time for Indiana Pacers with groin injury, status to be determined going forward

Haliburton missed his first game as a member of the Pacers on Sunday.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is currently dealing with a groin injury that will cause him to miss game action.

The injury has been identified on the injury report as a sore left groin. Haliburton first popped up on the injury report on Thursday of last week, but he ended up playing on Friday against the Utah Jazz.

"I feel better today than I did yesterday. More of a game-time decision tonight," Haliburton told Bally Sports Indiana sideline reporter Jeremiah Johnson on Friday. The guard added that his status was based on how he recovered after shootaround and how he felt when the game started.

In that game against Utah, Haliburton finished with 14 points and a season-low four assists. It was perhaps his worst outing of the season, rivaling a five assist, seven turnover night in Brooklyn back in October.

Haliburton was again listed as questionable with the injury heading into Indiana's battle with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. But this time, he did not play. Haliburton missed the Pacers loss to the Trail Blazers, and it was the first time he missed a game since being traded to the blue and gold back in February.

The Pacers lost by 16 to Portland and finished with just 100 points, their second-lowest total of the season. They missed Haliburton and his offensive gravity, and it didn't help that his backup T.J. McConnell had a non-COVID illness and was also out.

Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star noted just before Pacers-Blazers that Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle announced that Haliburton would also miss the Pacers game on Monday night against Golden State. So Haliburton will miss more time going forward. The blue and gold play four times in the next six days.

According to pbpstats, Indiana has a 113.84 offensive rating with Haliburton on the court and a 110.98 offensive rating when he sits on the bench. The Pacers will struggle to score in any games that Haliburton misses going forward, especially if McConnnell misses any additional time.

The Pacers are 12-11 and have lost four of their last five games. They will look to find some footing in the remaining two games they have in their ongoing road trip.