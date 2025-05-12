Pacers Almost Left Cavs HC Speechless
The Indiana Pacers dominated Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading by over 40 points at halftime and ultimately cruising to a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.
The Pacers went 12-of-18 from 3-point range in the first half of Game 4, shooting 60 percent from the floor and seemingly unable to make a wrong move offensively.
Coach Rick Carlisle got the team to move the ball around the perimeter and adapt to the zone defense that the Cavs employed successfully in Game 3 and attempted to carry over in Game 4, but ultimately it was dismantled by quality ball movement and shot-making.
The performance from the Pacers ultimately left the Cavs stunned, unable to work their way back into the game which to a devastating defeat.
"Complete domination by them is kind of the story in every facet," Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said after the game.
"It wasn't tactics or anything involved. They dominated us in every facet of the game."
The Cavs experienced success when Atkinson switched to a zone, but he failed to consider Carlisle's ability to counter the strategy with a change in the offense.
The Pacers moved the ball and created better opportunities for the team's jump shooters. Then, when the Cavs responded to the shooting, Indiana would attack the basket, forcing the defense to collapse, which led to 3-pointers and layups.
Whether through pick-and-rolls to exploit mismatches and draw Cleveland's big men out of the paint, or by implementing more off-ball movement to create passing lanes, the Pacers demonstrated their ability to outscore a team in several ways: during transition and in the half-court.
The team dominated both the inside and outside, with the whole team coming together to contribute to a team beatdown of the Cavs.
With the Cavs on the ropes, the Pacers will head to hostile Cleveland on Tuesday for what could be a closeout game or another shift in momentum in the series.
