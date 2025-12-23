How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers are 0-5 in their quest to get head coach Rick Carlisle’s his 1,000th regular-season win as a head coach, returning home on the heels of squandering a 20-point second-half lead in Boston. This will be the fifth back-to-back of the season for Indiana, which has dropped both legs twice, swept both once and split a pair by winning the second leg at home.

The Pacers will be off the next two days before getting another crack at the Celtics but will have to likely overcome yet another injury-related absence since backup center Isaiah Jackson left Monday night’s loss after catching an elbow from Neemias Queta in the first quarter which forced him to exit following a couple of minutes of action.

Doc Rivers’ team is looking to avoid falling into too deep a hole with former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo set to miss at least a few more games due to a calf injury that has kept him out since Dec. 3. Kyle Kuzma returned from an illness that forced him out last week and started Sunday’s loss in Minnesota alongside longtime Pacers center Myles Turner and sixth man Bobby Portis. Shooter AJ Green also returned from a three-game absence following a shoulder sprain, but he was rusty against the Timberwolves, shooting 1-for-8.

Milwaukee is 3-13 over its last 16 games, while Indiana has won just four of its last 14.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Pacers

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 7:40 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (Pelicans)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WWL-AM/FM (Pelicans)

Pacers reunited with old friend Turner after unfriendly first meeting

The Indiana Pacers (6-23) host the Milwaukee Bucks (11-18) for the second time this season, affording the team’s fans one last opportunity to boo Turner, who they serenaded mercilessly on Nov. 3 in his first visit since departing for a division rival in the offseason.

Turner was honored via tribute video pre-game on the Bucks’ first trip into town and was booed even before the opening tip. Antetokounmpo won the game 117-115 on a jumper at the buzzer before placing his own thumbs down and taunting Indiana fans in support of his new teammates.

We’ll see if Milwaukee is able to flex its muscles again without Antetokounmpo, who finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds on 14-for-21 shooting in that first matchup. Turner had five blocks, but ended up with just nine points and seven boards, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll be more involved with more touches to be had. Turner is averaging just 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in a disappointing first season with the Bucks, but has averaged 17 points over the last two games.

Milwaukee and Indiana will wrap up their season series at Fiserv Forum with games on Feb. 6 and March 15. The Pacers have struggled against Milwaukee for years, losing four of the last five including the first matchup of ‘25-’26. Indiana did win four of five in ‘23-’24, but has gone just 8-21 since the start of the 2018-19 season. The Bucks lead the regular-season series 119-97 dating back to their first matchup when Indiana moved into the league from the ABA in 1976.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-102) Pacers +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Bucks -115, Pacers -105

Total: 218.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Bobby Portis

C Myles Turner

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G AJ Green

PACERS

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ethan Thompson

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

PACERS

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Sore Left Knee

Tony Bradley: Questionable - Right Thumb Fracture

Isaiah Jackson: Questionable - Head

Johnny Furphy: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Left Knee MCL Sprain

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ben Sheppard: Out - Left Calf Strain

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on what it will take for his struggling team to pick up their first road win since Nov. 10: "Score more points than the other team. There's no secret. I'm being smart."

