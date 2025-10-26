Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Ruled Out of Grizzlies Game with New Injury
Indiana Pacers starting shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin will be the eighth Pacers player to sit out the end of the team's ongoing road clash against the Memphis Grizzlies — and the second to depart the matchup with a fresh injury.
The Pacers are already the walking wounded just three games into their 2025-26 regular season.
According to Indiana's PR team (via the team's official X account), Mathurin has been ruled out for the rest of the game. The 6-foot-5 Arizona product exited with a sore right foot late into the third frame.
Mathurin had initially opted to tighten a sneaker around the foot and tried to play through the ailment earlier in the frame, but he ultimately begged to be subbed out and left for the visitors' locker room.
Rookie shooting guard Taelon Peter, a two-way signing after being drafted out of Liberty University, exited the contest for good in the first half.
As of this writing, the Grizzlies seem to have pulled away, and currently lead Indiana by a whopping 21 points, 101-80, with one minute remaining in the third frame. Memphis is riding a 33-15 edge across the last eight minutes of the contest.
Mathurin had been pacing the Pacers with 26 points on a hyper-efficient 8-for-12 shooting line from the floor and 8-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe. He also had chipped in four assists and three rebounds.
A long-term injury for Mathurin would prove disastrous for Indiana, which is quickly running out of healthy bodies.
Two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton, of course, is out for the year thanks to a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered at the worst possible time — Game 7 of June's NBA Finals. His replacement, Andrew Nembhard, strained his shoulder, and is likely out for at least a bit. Reserve point guard T.J. McConnell, meanwhile, won't even be reassessed until December with a strained left hamstring.
Other Injury Absences for Both Sides
Deeper-bench pieces like Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), Johnny Furphy (sore left foot), and rookie Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction) all sat out Saturday's action, too.
Memphis, meanwhile, is missing Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Vince Williams and Brandon Clarke. But the Grizzlies have managed to steady the ship and recover from a miserable 146-114 obliteration at the hands of the Miami Heat on Friday night.
