Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Provides New Injury Update on Himself
Two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has supplied a fresh injury update on his recovery from the Achilles tendon tear that derailed his team's Game 7 bid to win the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in June.
Haliburton was a recent guest on Yahoo Sports' "The Kevin O'Connor Show," where he revealed his current status as he recuperates from the ailment. He has already been ruled out for the 2025-26 season.
"I've been joking with our trainers, I think I feel like I'm in a pre-draft mode. Like in pre-draft, I felt like that's when I was starting to shoot the ball the best," Haliburton said. "I've started to feel that way, like I can really shoot the ball well."
Haliburton isn't a slouch as a shooter, it should be noted. He's a career 39.2 percent 3-point shooter from long range, and made 38.8 percent of his 7.7 triple takes from distance last year.
"I'm trying to do more stationary passing and stuff with my left hand and really trying to get better at making reads with my left. I can do a little bit of ball handling which, I hate ball handling drills," Haliburton said. "I don't have the greatest handle... I think there's many different areas where I can get better... As time goes on, I can do a little bit more."
The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product is also a pretty great passer historically, sporting a career mark of 8.8 dishes per. He averaged 9.2 passes a night last season.
In Haliburton's absence, former starting shooting guard Andrew Nembhard will now serve as the Pacers' starting point guard. Former sixth man wing Bennedict Mathurin has now been promoted into Nembhard's old starting shooting guard role.
Pieces Beyond Andrew Nembhard
Beyond Nembhard, however, things get a bit murky on the Pacers' depth point guard chart. Backup T.J. McConnell could be on the shelf for the first season of the month or even longer with a hamstring strain, but Indiana cut presumed third-string option Cameron Payne, a non-guaranteed training camp signing, ahead of the year. Rookie guard Kam Jones has a back injury, and will be out until at least mid-November.
For now, The Indianapolis Star's Dustin Dopirak writes that the Pacers could look to play two-way signing Quenton Jackson or rookie Taelon Peter spot minutes as their backup point guard, short-term.
