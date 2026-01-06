Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Grizzlies)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is back on the injury report with a calf contusion ahead of Tuesday night's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Officially, Morant is listed as questionable, the same status he had on Sunday before he was eventually ruled out for the team's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Injuries have limited Morant to just 18 games this season, and he's struggled scoring the ball when he's been on the floor. The star guard is averaging 19.0 points per game, but he's shooting just 40.1 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from beyond the arc. Still, he's thrived as a passer, averaging 7.6 assists per game, which is higher than his career average of 7.4.
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies are home underdogs at DraftKings against the Spurs, who are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Memphis has gone just 1-6 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and the betting market is certainly bracing for Morant to potentially miss this game, as Memphis is a sizable 5.5-point underdog.
The Grizzlies are just 6-12 in the games that Morant has played in this season, and the star guard seems to be a true game-time decision since he did miss multiple weeks earlier in the campaign with a calf issue.
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I'd bet on the Spurs in this game with Morant's status up in the air:
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to get Victor Wembanyama (knee) back in the lineup on Tuesday night against Memphis, as he was a full participant in the team’s practice on Monday and traveled to Memphis for this game.
So, I’m running to grab the Spurs at -5.5 against a Grizzlies team that won’t have Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., John Konchar and Cedric Coward on Tuesday. Plus, Ja Morant is listed as questionable after missing Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Grizzlies have gone 13-3 against teams that are below .500 this season, but they are just 2-17 against teams that are .500 or better. The Spurs fall into the over .500 category, as they hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Plus, Memphis is just 1-6 against the spread when set as a home underdog in the 2025-26 season.
If Wemby returns, this line may shift in favor of the Spurs, but I like them to win this game regardless on Tuesday. San Antonio ranks sixth in the league in net rating, and it’s gone 10-4 in the 14 games that Wembanyama has missed.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.