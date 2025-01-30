Pacers Forward Pascal Siakam Surprisingly Selected For Third Career All-Star Team
Veteran Indiana Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam has been named to the list of All-Star reserves in the Eastern Conference, per TNT's "Inside The NBA."
It's a big moment for the 6-foot-8 standout, who now makes his third squad. Siakam joins Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown (who just made his fourth All-Star team), Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham (his first), Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (his ninth), Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (his second), Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (his first), and Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley (his first).
During the TNT broadcast, Hall of Fame former NBA power forward Charles Barkley and cohost Ernie Johnson expressed surprise that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was omitted from this year's batch in the East. Young's Hawks have lost six games straight, which may have impacted NBA coaches' voting.
League coaches vote on All-Star reserves.
The veteran forward has made the team for the first time with Indiana. He is the Pacers' lone All-Star representative this season. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton, an All-NBA Third Teamer last year, missed out on making what would have been his third consecutive All-Star squad.
Siakam is what we're celebrating now, however.
Across 46 games for Indiana this year, Siakam is averaging 20.5 points on .532/.318/.743 shooting splits, along with 7.3 boards, 3.5 dimes, and 0.9 steals per bout. His 41.8 percent 3-point conversion rate, on 4.3 long range attempts a night, represents a career high for the 2019 NBA champ.
Siakam will join a starry squad as a 2025 East All-Star reserve. Nine-time Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard and two-time All-Star Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland are the only other two multi-time inclusions. They'll join first-timers Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, shooting guard Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat, and Garland's Cleveland teammate, power forward Evan Mobley.
