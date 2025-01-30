Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Surprisingly Snubbed From NBA All-Star Game
The 2025 NBA East All-Star reserves have been announced, and there is one deserving name surprisingly missing from the roster.
The NBA has officially announced the reserve squad for the Eastern Conference squad, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton is nowhere to be seen.
While his numbers are down from last season, Haliburton's output is still impressive, averaging 18.3 points, 8.6 assists, 3.6 total rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 45 games.
However, another member of the Pacers made the list: power forward Pascal Siakam, who has averaged 20.5 points, 7.3 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game across 46 games this season.
The other members of the Reserve roster include Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.
More Pacers: Indiana's Myles Turner Being Targeted for Trade by West Playoff Squad
This story is currently being updated...