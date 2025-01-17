Pacers Forward Viewed as Trade Target For East Rival
The Indiana Pacers are looking like they could be a buyer at the trade deadline. They are playing some great basketball, having won six of their last seven games.
What's even better for them is that Aaron Nesmith has finally returned from his ankle sprain. He is back after missing 35 games.
Nesmith played just nine minutes against the Pistons on Thursday but scored nine points. That could be looked at as an asset gamed right before the deadline in itself.
Just because they are playing good basketball and could be looked as buyers as the deadline doesn't mean that they don't have players other teams covet. They could use that to help manufacture a trade to put them over the hump.
According to Bleacher Report, the Pacers have a forward coming off the bench who could be a trade target for another Eastern Conference team. That player is Jarace Walker.
Walker has been really good in recent weeks. His defense has really sparked the Pacers off the bench.
His ability to get steals and generate deflections has been extremely valuable. His 3-point shooting has been great as well. He shoots 40 percent from deep.
With Nesmith coming back, that pushes Bennedict Mathurin back to the bench. That also means that Walker is going to get fewer minutes.
Because of that, the Washington Wizards are a team that could target Walker, according to Bleacher Report. His age fits their timeline, as does his skillset.
The only way that the Pacers part with Walker to the Wizards is if it's a trade for Kyle Kuzma. It seems like they have cooled off of Kuzma in recent weeks, though.
Walker has been playing too well to fall out of the rotation completely. Even with Nesmith back, Walker is still going to get significant minutes.
The Pacers might have to make a tough decision about his future, though. He is one of the most valuable, young assets that they have to give up in a trade.
He could be one of the pieces of a trade for an impact wing. If the Pacers do make a trade, it's almost impossible to leave him out of the trade.
Walker is averaging 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and one steal per game this year.
Could Pacers Use Upcoming Schedule as Advantage to go on Playoff Push?