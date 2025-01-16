Pacers' Obi Toppin Names Viral Windmill Dunk After LiAngelo Ball Song
The Indiana Pacers were able to do something that not many teams have done this season. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland.
Only the Hawks had done it before the Pacers took down the Cavaliers on Sunday. They did so without having Tyrese Haliburton available in the second half after being pulled to a groin strain.
Cleveland was able to get the Pacers back in Indy, winning the rematch a couple of days later. Still, the Pacers feel good that they were able to beat the top team in the East on the road.
In the game at Cleveland, Obi Toppin had himself another athletic dunk. He seems to have almost one of those a game.
Toppin is usually one of the best athletes on the court in any basketball game played, which is crazy to say considering how many good athletes there are in the NBA.
Toppin was asked about the dunk afterward and if he had a name for it. Toppin mentioned that he named it after LiAngelo Ball's new song that has gone viral.
"We're gonna call that one the 'Whoah, Whoah, Whoah,'" he said, referring to a hip-hop song by LiAngelo Ball -- former professional player and the middle brother of NBA guards Lonzo and LaMelo -- called "Tweaker." "Shout out Gelo and Darryl Dawkins."
Indiana is in a good spot despite losing that second game to the Cavs. They still are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
More than that, they are finally about to be whole again. Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith are both listed as questionable ahead of their game against the Pistons on Thursday.
The Pacers are going to be very happy once Nesmith is back and playing like he did last year. He is the team's best perimeter defender and might be their best 3-point shooter.
Toppin has been a good shooter, too, although his 3-point shooting has fallen off a bit in the last few games. He has still been one of the best players Indiana has off the bench.
The team feels like they can be the contender that they were supposed to be once everyone comes back.
Toppin has been averaging 10.3 points, four rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
