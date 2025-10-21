Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Hints at Another Free Agent Signing as Season Nears
Just days before their season opener, the Indiana Pacers are in desperate need of a backup point guard.
Obviously, their top guy in Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season with a torn Achilles. After waiving 10-year veteran Cameron Payne, who the Pacers had signed as a backup point guard, there is a sudden deficit in viable options at point guard outside of starter Andrew Nembhard.
In addition to Haliburton, veteran T.J. McConnell is out until at least Nov. 9 with a hamstring strain and rookie Kam Jones will miss a similar amount of time with a back injury.
Payne spent just two days in Indianapolis before starting in the preseason. In three appearances, Panye averaged 6.7 points and 2.3 assists per game in over 17 minutes per game. Clearly, the Pacers were not impressed with what they saw out of their offseason free agent signing.
"It didn't work out," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said on the matter.
The Pacers' lack of a viable backup point guard isn't due to a lack of trying. According to the Indianapolis Star, the Pacers have come close several times over the past month to signing a backup point guard.
If not for a team medical evaluation showing a calf strain, the Pacers would have signed eight-year veteran Monte Morris. At the start of training camp, the team signed 10-year veteran Delon Wright, but he was waived after suffering a head injury in the first preseason game.
The Pacers could be forced to rely on one or multiple two-way players. Quenton Jackson has experience at both guard positions but is dealing with a sore right hamstring and will miss the season opener, the Indianapolis Star's Dustin Dopirak reports.
RayJ Dennis is a promising option at point guard, but he had issues with turning the ball over throughout the season — a trait Carlisle has little patience for.
With just two full days before Thursday, the Pacers are looking everywhere — even up and down the family tree — for a backup point guard.
"We'll figure it out," Carlisle said. "... We're looking at everything. The waiver wire. We're looking at people's nephews and uncles and everything else, but good point guards aren't growing on trees. We're going to have to be creative."
