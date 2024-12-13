Pacers Make Trade, Acquire NBA Champion Center From East Rival
Indiana has added some major frontcourt help.
In this story:
The Indiana Pacers finally have their backup big man.
Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Indiana has agreed to a swap of future second round draft picks in exchange for Miami Heat deep-bench center Thomas Bryant.
Bryant only becomes trade-eligible on Sunday, December 15, because he inked a free agent deal to return to the Heat (for some reason, even though he was not a part of the team's rotation by the end of the year) over the summer.
This story will be updated...
Published