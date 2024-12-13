All Pacers

Pacers Make Trade, Acquire NBA Champion Center From East Rival

Indiana has added some major frontcourt help.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 28, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers finally have their backup big man.

Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Indiana has agreed to a swap of future second round draft picks in exchange for Miami Heat deep-bench center Thomas Bryant.

Bryant only becomes trade-eligible on Sunday, December 15, because he inked a free agent deal to return to the Heat (for some reason, even though he was not a part of the team's rotation by the end of the year) over the summer.

This story will be updated...

