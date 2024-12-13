Massive Trade Proposal Has Pacers Moving Pascal Siakam to Lakers For Incredible Haul
The Indiana Pacers' new season hasn't quite gone the way anyone would have hoped. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana has seemed to take a step back in terms of overall contention.
It has been a struggle for the Pacers so far, on both sides of the ball. Indiana has dealt with multiple injuries and they just haven't been able to put together any form of consistency from game to game.
This could lead the front office to do something drastic ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Pacers have a few contracts that could interest opposing front offices, including star forward Pascal Siakam.
Siakam just signed a new four-year, $189.5 million deal with the Pacers this offseason but moving him could open things up for Indiana. While the Pacers aren't likely to consider a trade of Siakam, it may be in their best interest going forward.
In a new blockbuster trade proposal, Indiana sends Siakam out to the Western Conference to pair alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers landing Siakam could be exactly what they are missing, giving both sides a potential win.
It would be a three-team deal between the Pacers, Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets.
Here is what the deal could look like:
Pacers receive: Forward Rui Hachimura, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Max Christie, center Christian Wood, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2026 first-round draft pick swap with the Lakers, a 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers, and a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Lakers
Lakers receive: Forward Pascal Siakam and center Day'Ron Sharpe
Nets receive: Guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Maxwell Lewis, a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Lakers, and a protected 2031 first-round pick from the Lakers
This would be a big swing for the Pacers, especially giving up on Siakam so soon. But this move would get Indiana off his contract while giving them a few good players, along with a highly coveted 2029 first-round pick from Los Angeles.
Indiana isn't likely to heavily contend with the elite teams in the Eastern Conference with this current core so setting themselves up for the future could be smart. With the return, the Pacers could still compete for the postseason and have a few assets that they could flip down the line.
Again, it's unlikely that Indiana will trade Siakam but it could be something to think about. The Pacers are on the verge of a lost season and when that happens, sometimes teams get desperate.
