Pacers' Myles Turner Re-Posts Tweet About 2015 NBA Draft Class

Friday marked exactly six years since Myles Turner was drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

On Friday, Turner quote Tweeted a Tweet from Ballislife showing a picture of the top draft picks from the 2015 NBA Draft.

The two Tweets from Turner and Ballislife can be seen embedded below.

Turner has career averages of 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 389 games with the Pacers.

