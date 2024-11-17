Pacers News: Jimmy Butler Official Status Revealed For Heat Rematch
The Indiana Pacers will host the Miami Heat for the second time in three days, and they'll seek revenge on the Heat.
However, the Heat will be without their best player and six-time All-Star, Jimmy Butler.
Butler has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. The Heat social media account shared the news via Twitter/X.
Butler will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain.
Heat forward Haywood Highsmith will likely receive the starting nod once again. Without Butler, he has averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 steals, and 2.7 rebounds across 31.3 minutes over the last three regular-season games (three starts).
Butler's next chance to suit up for a game is on Monday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Although the Heat will be without their best player, the Pacers still had trouble against Miami. The Pacers faced Miami on Friday but were defeated in embarrassing fashion.
The Heat trounced the Pacers, who did whatever they wanted to the Pacers, 124-111. The Pacers allowed the Heat to score 72 points in the second and third quarters, which were the quarters that hurt the Pacers the most.
Heat center Bam Adebayo did whatever he wanted to the Pacers, who have a depleted frontcourt. Adebayo led the team in points, rebounds, and assists, recording 30 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.
The Pacers will look to minimize Adebayo on Sunday afternoon.
Although the Heat will miss their best player, the Pacers don't have injury luck on their side either. The Pacers will still be without two of their key starter: forward Aaron Nesmith and guard Andrew Nembhard.
Nesmith will remain out until December due to an ankle injury that he suffered earlier this month. As for Nembhard, he will be out for at least another week or two with knee tendinitis.
Nesmith and Nembhard have been the Pacers' two most reliable perimeter defenders for the last two seasons. These two guys were huge in the postseason last year, especially against the New York Knicks when Nembhard guarded Knicks All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson at the start of the series, and Nesmith was moved on to the assignment after a few games.
The Pacers will have to muster up the strength to do their best without these two players for the time being. Indiana will look to snap their two-game losing streak in front of their home crowd.
