Pacers News: Rick Carlisle Responds to Devastating Fires in Southern California
The Indiana Pacers have a crucial game to play against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
While they should win this game, the sports world is sending its best wishes and regards to the people in Southern California battling the current wildfires.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told the media, including Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, that he sent his best wishes and prayers to the people affected by the wildfires.
In addition, Carlisle said he has been in touch with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
"Some of the images are just beyond belief. Thoughts and prayers and hope they can be contained. It's just horrible stuff to watch."
The National Weather Service said winds are expected to peak in the early hours of Wednesday when gusts could reach 80 mph. Isolated gusts could top 100 mph in the mountains and foothills.
"Widespread damaging north to northeast winds and extreme weather conditions will continue through mid-afternoon," NWS Los Angeles warned Wednesday. "Downed trees and power lines, power outages, hazardous driving conditions, increased traffic, and airport delays should be expected across the Southland. Any wildfires that start will likely spread rapidly with extreme fire behavior."
Red flag warnings are in effect and will remain in place until 6 p.m. Thursday for the Malibu coast, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the San Gabriel Valley, the San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the 5 Freeway and 14 Freeway corridors.
Los Angeles is not in a good spot as things stand, and Carlisle is just one of the many who have sent their best wishes to the people in Southern California.
The Pacers will look for their 20th win of the season and their 10th in front of their home crowd.
The Pacers have gone 11-14 against Eastern Conference teams. They are one of the hottest teams as of late, recording a 7-3 record in their last 10 games.
