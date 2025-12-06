Indiana Pacers-Chicago Bulls Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Quenton Jackson: Out - Hamstring
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Kam Jones: Out - Back
BULLS
Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Thumb
Tre Jones: Out - Ankle
Patrick Williams: Available - Wrist
Dalen Terry: Available - Calf
Kevin Huerter: Out - Hamstring
Isaac Okoro: Out - Back
Jalen Smith: Out - Hamstring
Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder
Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m. CST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Chicago Sports Network
Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan (Indiana), 670 The Score (Chicago)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (4-18) and Chicago Bulls (9-12) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in November, a win for the Pacers. The Pacers are 108-115 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 74-38 in home games and 34-70 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Bennedict Mathurin
C Jay Huff
F Jarace Walker
F Pascal Siakam
BULLS
G Josh Giddey
G Coby White
C Nikola Vucevic
F Julian Philips
F Matas Buzelis
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +5 (-106), Magic -5.5 (-140)
Moneyline: Pacers +168, Bulls -200
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)