All Pacers

Indiana Pacers-Chicago Bulls Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

A full preview of Saturday night's game between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.
Alex Toledo|
Nov 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts as he passes the ball against Chicago Bulls center Lachlan Olbrich (47) and guard Jevon Carter (5) (obscured) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts as he passes the ball against Chicago Bulls center Lachlan Olbrich (47) and guard Jevon Carter (5) (obscured) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In this story:

Indiana PacersChicago Bulls

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Quenton Jackson: Out - Hamstring

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Kam Jones: Out - Back

BULLS

Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Thumb

Tre Jones: Out - Ankle

Patrick Williams: Available - Wrist

Dalen Terry: Available - Calf

Kevin Huerter: Out - Hamstring

Isaac Okoro: Out - Back

Jalen Smith: Out - Hamstring

Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m. CST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan (Indiana), 670 The Score (Chicago)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (4-18) and Chicago Bulls (9-12) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in November, a win for the Pacers. The Pacers are 108-115 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 74-38 in home games and 34-70 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Bennedict Mathurin

C Jay Huff

F Jarace Walker

F Pascal Siakam

BULLS

G Josh Giddey

G Coby White

C Nikola Vucevic

F Julian Philips

F Matas Buzelis

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +5 (-106), Magic -5.5 (-140)

Moneyline: Pacers +168, Bulls -200

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

MORE MILWAUKEE BUCKS STORIES

Pacers Looking 'To Sell High' on 2 Former Lottery Picks Via Trade This Year

Pacers Considering Blockbuster Trade for Champion Forward

Pacers Predicted to Select Elite Big 12 Wing in New Mock Draft

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Home/News