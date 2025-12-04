Pacers Looking 'To Sell High' on 2 Former Lottery Picks Via Trade This Year

The Indiana Pacers have had an abysmal start to the season and are expected to be massive sellers at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline after their season has already gone down the drain just 21 games in.

With a 4-17 record — a result of uninspired play and a laundry list of injuries — this season's Pacers are a far cry from the version of the team that made a magical run to the NBA Finals just six months ago.

While an entire team's fate does not solely hinge on the shoulders of one player, the loss of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the entirety of the season after tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the Finals, put a damper on the Pacers' season before it even started. Now, they could be looking to deal away multiple pieces of their team in order to best prepare to return to relevancy next season.

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Pacers could be looking to deal both guard Bennedict Mathurin and forward Jarace Walker. Mathurin will be a restricted free agent next season and Walker has one more season on his contract after the team picked up his club option earlier this season.

"It does seem like the Pacers are wanting to sell high on Mathurin and former first-round pick Jarace Walker with their upcoming contract situations, and this is a team that won't be spending more money or going into the tax any time soon," Siegel wrote for Clutch Points. "That is why there is an expectation that the Pacers will move a contract like Mathurin's before the deadline, especially since they will likely get a top-5 pick in next year's draft."

Siegel noted that one team that could have interest in Mathurin, who is averaging 21.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists so far this season, is the Golden State Warriors, who are missing a dynamic wing player to complement Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

With a lost season, the Pacers will look to get a high draft pick and reload for the 2026-27 season, all while avoiding any luxury taxes.

