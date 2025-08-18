Pacers Notes: 2 Pacers Named Trade Candidates, Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Injury Update, More
The Indiana Pacers are entering a "gap year," according to most of the NBA, and it could lead to a change in the roster.
Superstar Tyrese Haliburton is missing the entire 2025-2026 season with an Achilles injury, leaving the team with essentially no hope at an NBA title run.
The Pacers could end up trading established players for other assets that can be parlayed into a complete roster refresh since the upcoming season does not hold much ramifications for the future.
Specifically, two Pacer players could end up getting traded for better-fitting pieces that complement Haliburton.
In other news, a new update was given on Haliburton's recovery. An Achilles injury can cripple a player's career, though modern medicine can prevent a dramatic loss of burst.
His rehabilitation will be crucial if he wants to return at a similar level of athleticism. At a youth basketball camp, Haliburton gave clarity on where he is at in the road to recovery
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.