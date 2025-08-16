Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update, Key Signing ‘On The Table’ for Indiana, GM Praised
Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton is in the early stages of his recovery from the devastating Achilles injury, which will have him miss the entire upcoming season.
In a new post on social media, however, he showed some impressive progress, showing that he is able to put on shoes once again.
This is one of many hurdles that Haliburton will have to clear, but it is an essential first step on the road back to the court.
In other news, a Pacers executive opened up on the team potentially adding another free agent to the roster as the team copes with Haliburton's absence.
Without their star, the team loses ball-handling and playmaking, though some players like Ben Simmons or Russell Westbrook could help fill the void.
Finally, general manager Kevin Pritchard got some praise from a ranking, highlighting his work on building the Pacers into an Eastern Conference powerhouse.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
