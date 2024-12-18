Pacers Potential Trade Target Reportedly Taken Off The Market
The Indiana Pacers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. They acquired Thomas Bryant last week in order to firm up the backup center position. They were forced to do so after they lost both Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman to a torn Achilles.
Indiana may not be done with making moves. As we have seen over the years, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard is not afraid to make trades to improve Indiana, whether they are big or small. We've seen him make moves for Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton and also make smaller trades to get players like Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith.
Myles Turner is becoming a free agent after the season because he is unable to sign a contract extension. That means he becomes a true free agent for the first time. While it's likely that the Pacers try to re-sign him, that won't stop them from looking for other options at that spot.
One player who the Pacers could have targeted in the trade market has now been taken off the market. Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl has been pulled back from the trade market. It looks like the Raptors are more likely to hold onto him as part of their core at this moment,
Poeltl has been having a very strong season so far. He is putting up 15.5 points, 11 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He did just suffer an injury and it's unclear when he will be back on the court, which could have made him more available in a trade for the right team.
Instead, it looks like Toronto is likely keeping him. He's 29 and is still in his prime. That leaves the Pacers in a position where they will look at keeping Turner as opposed to replacing him with someone similar to Poeltl. Turner is also a year younger than Poeltl.
Turner averages 14.9 points, seven rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game this season. Part of the reason that Indiana would entertain other options is because of those high defensive numbers that he is putting up. That could drive the price up on him.
Any move that the Indiana Pacers would make is likely to come closer to the trade deadline. With Bryant on the roster, they will likely be looking for a wing to bring in, if they make a trade at all.
