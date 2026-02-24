Embiid in, Siakam out, How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Pacers have ruled out All-Star forward Pascal Siakam with a wrist injury, a different ailment than what he’s been dealing with since returning from the break.

Siakam has sat due to a hamstring issue and a personal reason, returned to play in Sunday’s loss to Dallas and now again is absent and probably won’t play whenever Indiana can get around his participation going forward as it looks to put itself in position to earn a top-four pick since they moved any selection that lands between 5-9 to the L.A. Clippers.

Indiana added center Ivica Zubac from the Clips in a trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple first round picks just before the trade deadline but have ruled him out indefinitely. There were 13 Pacers placed on the official NBA injury report entering this matchup with Philadelphia.

The Pacers can control their destiny in terms of securing a top-four pick by finishing with the NBA’s worst record, but need the Sacramento Kings to pick up some wins since they’re currently in the league’s basement. Indiana has moved back into the East cellar, coming into this one a single game behind the Brooklyn Nets thanks to a 2-7 February mark and no home wins in three outings.

The 76ers have dropped five of their nine February games and are just a half-game up on Orlando for the No. 6 seed. They have cleared starters Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. to participate.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers vs. 76ers

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 7:10 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), WPEN (76ers)

Pacers host 76ers in third of four matchups in 2025-26

The Indiana Pacers (15-43) host the Philadelphia 76ers (31-26) in the third game between these teams this season.

Both of the matchups thus far were played in Philly, where the Sixers won 115-105 on Dec. 12 and 113-104 on Jan. 19. The teams will square off one last time in Indiana late in the season.

The Pacers won three of four last season and had won five of six after losing seven consecutive contests between 2022-23. Indiana trails the all-time series 113-89 dating back to 1976-77 after dropping 23 of the first 30 encounters.

Spread: 76ers -10.5 (-100) Pacers +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: 76ers -425, Pacers +330

Total: 234.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

PROJECTED STARTERS

76ERS

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Derrick Barlow

C Joel Embiid

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

PACERS

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

C Jay Huff

G Andrew Nembhard

G Kam Jones

INJURY REPORT

76ERS

Joel Embiid: Available - Right Knee Injury Management, Right Shin Soreness

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Available - Left Knee Injury Recovery - Brace

Paul George: Out - League Suspension

Johni Broome: Out - Right Knee Meniscus Tear

Marlon Beauchamp: Out - G League (Two-way)

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Pascal Siakam: Out - Left Wrist Sprain

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Right Ankle Sprain

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right ACL Tear

Micah Potter: Available - Left Ankle Sparin

Quenton Jackson: Available - G League (Two-way)

Ivica Zubac: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Lower Back Injury Management

T.J. McConnell: Available - Right Hamstring Soreness

Kam Jones: Available - Lower Back Soreness

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Taelon Peter: Out - G League (Two-way)