Pacers' Rick Carlisle in Awe of Bennedict Mathurin After 'Breathtaking' Performance
The Indiana Pacers trounced the New York Knicks on Sunday behind some strong performances from key players. One player who heavily stepped up for Indiana was forward Bennedict Mathurin, helping the Pacers get a much-needed win at home
Mathurin stepped up for Indiana, scoring 38 points to get the win. The former Arizona Wildcat also put up eight rebounds, two assists, and one block to round out his day against New York.
Entering the game, the Pacers had seen some crucial injuries take place to multiple rotation players. Two of them were starters so Indiana needed someone to desperately lead the charge.
Mathurin answered the call and helped Indiana take down the Knicks. After the game, head coach Rick Carlisle praised the young forward for his "breathtaking" performance.
"Benn Mathurin was absolutely breathtaking," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "Efficient. Tough physically. ... When he gets it going like he does today, he's a bucket. He's gonna be a bucket."
Carlisle has been around the game for a long time but even he had to take a step back and realize how special Mathurin was. Entering the NBA, Mathurin had a strong offensive game but he has progressed during his short time in the league.
"Just making shots," Mathurin said. "It was going in and I just kept making them. I was able to get the pass from Ty or whoever was looking for me."
As the Pacers try to navigate the next few weeks without some crucial players, Mathurin will be relied upon to keep things going strong. While he may not score 38 points every night, consistency will be the key for the young forward.
On the year, Mathurin has averaged 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.5 steals per game. His mechanics have improved, leading to the increased scoring output.
"He's taking better shots," Carlisle said when asked if Mathurin's mechanics have improved. "So if you want to call that mechanics, if you take better shots, your mechanics are going to look a hell of a lot better. You know? His spacing is better. His recognition on drives (is better.) Last year, he ended up in crowds a lot and the whistle wasn't blowing especially in the second half of the year when they started calling the game differently. He's a third-year player who is becoming more experienced and is reading the game better."
Indiana sits with a record of 5-5 on the year after the win over the Knicks. They will look to keep improving when they take on Orlando Magic to open their NBA Cup series on Wednesday.
More Pacers: 2 Pacers Starters Out Multiple Weeks With Various Injuries