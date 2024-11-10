Pacers News: 2 Starters Out Multiple Weeks With Various Injuries
The Indiana Pacers will be without a few starters for multiple weeks. Before the Pacers game against the New York Knicks, head coach Rick Carlisle noted that forward Aaron Nesmith and guard Andrew Nembhard are both dealing with various issues.
Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reported the news.
"Forward Aaron Nesmith is out until at least December with a sprained left ankle and guard Andrew Nembhard is out for at least two more weeks with knee tendinitis, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said in his pre-game press conference Sunday before the Pacers' game with the Knicks."
Losing both players will be tough on the Pacers, especially considering the slower start to the season that they've had. Nesmith and Nembhard are core pieces to this team so others will need to step up in the meantime.
Carlisle spoke about the injuries and how the team will have to move forward until they can return.
"NBA coaching is resourcefulness and problem-solving and crisis management," Carlisle said. "This is just another day at the arena really. We haven't had this level of guys out really for quite a while. There's a great opportunity for some younger guys here. We still have some of our best players playing and just have to find the balance."
The Pacers' defense will take a hit due to both players missing time. Nesmith and Nembhard are the Pacers' two best perimeter defenders and they've typically taken on tougher assignments in games.
Indiana will be relying on wings Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin to take charge without their two forwards. Jarace Walker could also see an increased role as well.
On the season, Nesmith has averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. He is also shooting 54.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Nembhard has averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. He has shot 23.1 percent from beyond the arch, a massive dip from his 35.7 percent clip last year.
The Pacers have started the year with a record of 4-4 after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago. They are looking to replicate the success that they saw but it could be challenging with all the injuries.
Indiana has been a gritty team but it remains to be seen if they will be able to stay float in the East.
