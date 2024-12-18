Pacers Rise in Power Rankings After Winning Streak
The Indiana Pacers picked up two key victories this past weekend, especially considering the difficult schedule they face over the next month.
Because of this, the Pacers are still in playoff conversations despite having a 12-15 record. It's also been enough to give Indiana a small boost in the power rankings.
ESPN has improved Indiana from No. 21 to No. 22, taking the place of the Brooklyn Nets.
"Indiana has won back-to-back games and three of its past four, which the Pacers hope is a sign of things to come as they look to turn around their season," Jamal Collier said. "The upcoming schedule will provide a stiff test if the Pacers want a shot at making up ground in the East standings: Their next nine games are against opponents who are currently at or above .500."
Law Murray of The Athletic gave a similar post in position (No. 22 to No. 20) and noted that center Myles Turner could be traded by the end of the season.
"We’re only here with Turner because the Pacers are in an interesting position over the next two months," Murray said. "They are under .500 but certainly are trying to get to the playoffs after trading for and paying Pascal Siakam. Obi Toppin got paid as well."
"But Turner is in the last year of his deal that pays him $19.9 million, and his scoring, turnovers and offensive rebounding have all been worse this season. Turner has played through trade talk many times before, so let’s see how it plays out this winter."
So far, Turner has been averaging 14.9 points, seven rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.6 assists per game across 25 games. This is far off from last season where he averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 total rebounds, 1.9blocks, and 1.3 assists. He has also almost doubled his turnovers per game this season.
John Schuhmann of NBA.com had the Pacers improve the most, rising five spots to No. 20. He gave credit to forward Obi Toppin off the bench and the team's overall improvement on defense.
" The strength of the opponents is one reason why the last five games have been the Pacers’ best stretch of defense this season," Schuhmann said. "But the Pacers themselves have had something to with it too. Philly and New Orleans combined to shoot just 46% in the paint, Obi Toppin had eight deflections over the two games, and Myles Turner had four blocks on Sunday."
"If the Pacers are indeed improving, we’re going to find out in the next few weeks. Their next nine games — a stretch bookended by games against the Suns — are all against teams currently at or above .500, with seven of those nine against teams that rank in the top 10 offensively. They’ll have a rest advantage in Sacramento on Sunday."
