Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Unpacks How Newly Acquired Center Directly Impacts Winning
On Friday, the Pacers made a much-needed move by acquiring center Thomas Bryant in a trade with the Miami Heat.
It’s no secret the Pacers were in need of adding more pieces to the roster to help allieviate some of the problems on both ends of the floor, especially at the big man position. Earlier in the season the Pacers interior took a huge hit losing starting center James Wiseman suffered a season ending injury from a torn Achilles tendon. Backup center Isaiah Jackson then suffered the exact same injury shortly after.
In need of immediate adjustments, forward Obi Toppin spent time playing center for his team, ultimately resulting in a decline of their interior defense and rim protection. Head Coach Rick Carlisle quickly set out in search for a big man to bring to Indiana.
Carlisle mentioned he’s always had his eye on the former Miami Heat veteran, as he’s says he’s always been impressed by the centers versatility and basketball I.Q.
"I've always admired him from afar," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "He plays with a great enthusiasm, great energy. He's a highly skilled big. He's taller than you think he is. ... I know that he's had some very good 3-point shooting years. A guy who has the ability to stretch the floor and can do damage around the basket is very, very valuable. He's got a really good basketball IQ. He picked things up very quickly out there. He plays with an energy and a vibe that's really cool."
More importantly, Carlisle comments on the immediate chemistry Bryant added to the team, seemingly fitting right in with their program and showcasing a seamless transition.
"The other thing that we really love about this deal is that he really, really wants to be here," Carlisle said. "With his roots at IU, and he's just an enthusiastic guy."
The feeling is mutual following Bryant’s first performance in a Pacers uniform where Indiana defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The 27-year-old big man shared his enthusiasm for the opportunity to play under Rick Carlisle and is seemingly content with the decisions that were made.
"It means a lot," Bryant said. "Being familiar with Indianapolis and the state of Indiana and playing at Bankers Life (now Gainbridge) Fieldhouse a few times with IU, it feels good to be back and feel the love from the IU fans."
