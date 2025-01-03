Pacers See Championship Odds Worsen Despite December Turnaround
At 47-35, the 2023-24 Indiana Pacers finished with the East's No. 6 seed and went on to make the Eastern Conference Finals. Heading into this season, they were given the same worse odds of winning the league championship (50/1) than the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans (45/1).
Per online sportsbook BetOnline, the 17-18 Pacers have actually seen their odds to win it all depreciate from the start of the season, from 45/1 to 100/1. Although the 15-19 Kings are out of the Western Conference playoff picture as of this writing (they're currently the No. 12 seed), they saw their championship odds dip to 100/1, as well. The 5-29 Pelicans' championship odds have collapsed, to 1000/1.
The No. 8-seeded Pacers have the eighth-best odds in their own conference.
Although Indiana had a fairly uneven start last year, as well, the team was already a much stronger 20-15 at the same point in its 2023-24 season. That roster had yet to acquire two-time All-NBA power forward Pascal Siakam, whose addition via midseason trade shored up Indiana's defense last season but who has also bogged down the team's preferred run-and-gun ethos this year.
Part of the trouble, too, is the decline of Tyrese Haliburton this season. Last year, the 6-foot-5 standout enjoyed his strongest pro season yet, earning All-NBA Third Team honors for his efforts in guiding Indiana back to the playoffs. This season, his play has been far more inconsistent.
When Haliburton's on, he looks like one of the best guards in the league. The 24-year-old enjoyed one of his best games against the Heat on Thursday night, scoring 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the floor (6-of-13 from long range) and 1-of-3 shooting from the charity stripe, while dishing out 15 dimes, grabbing five rebounds, swiping two steals and blocking a shot in 35 minutes of action.
But Haliburton also scored 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting from the floor against Milwaukee on Tuesday, and notched just four points on 2-of-6 shooting (in 35 minutes) against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26.
On the season, he's averaging 8.1 points on .440/.350/.838 shooting splits, 8.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks — all numbers below his two All-Star seasons in Indiana, 2022-23 and 2024-25. At 19.8 points per game on .522/.439/.756 shooting splits, Siakam is the team's leading scorer. For Indiana to get where it wants to be, that needs to be Haliburton.
